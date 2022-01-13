Cunane, balance lead No. 4 NC State past Virginia, 66-42

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action and No. 4 North Carolina State stretched its winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to 14 with a 66-43 victory at Virginia. The Wolfpack trailed 15-6 after missing 12 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by Virginia in the opening period, but used a 20-1 run to take command and led 29-20 at halftime. Amandine Toi scored 14 to lead Virginia, which lost its fourth in a row. The Cavaliers led 15-11 after the first period but faded quickly thereafter. Taylor Valladay was Virginia’s second-leading scorer with just seven.