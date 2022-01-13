Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fire on N. Wahsatch Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire near North Nevada Avenue and East Willamette Avenue.

According to CSFD, Engine 2 arrived at the scene and reported a small structure behind the main home at 721 N. Wahsatch Ave. showing smoke.

CSFD first reported the fire at 1 p.m. At 1:43 p.m., CSFD said crews had the fire under control and were conducting overhaul operations.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews have the fire under control and are conducting overhaul operations. CSFD had a 2 minute response time to this fire and was able to make a quick knock down. pic.twitter.com/yA6x86C9Iu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 13, 2022

This is a developing story.