today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:39 PM

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fire on N. Wahsatch Ave.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working fire near North Nevada Avenue and East Willamette Avenue.

According to CSFD, Engine 2 arrived at the scene and reported a small structure behind the main home at 721 N. Wahsatch Ave. showing smoke.

CSFD first reported the fire at 1 p.m. At 1:43 p.m., CSFD said crews had the fire under control and were conducting overhaul operations.

This is a developing story.

