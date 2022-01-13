Another key inflation measure hit a record high

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

A key inflation measure climbed to a record high in 2021, as pandemic price hikes just aren’t going away.

The US producer price index, which tracks what America’s producers get paid for their goods and services on average over time, rose 9.7% last year, the biggest calendar-year increase since the data series began in 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

