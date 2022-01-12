‘The Faces Of COVID’ exhibit honors victims who died of Coronavirus

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Faces of COVID exhibit is finally on display for the public to see. It’s 12 portraits installed in one of Harold Washington Library’s windows facing State Street.

It shows just some of the faces among the thousands of Illinoisans who died from COVID-19 at the pandemic’s start.

After watching a CBS 2 special honoring the victims, artist Faith Humphrey Hill was inspired to honor them.

“So people could see some of the people we’ve lost and sort of reflect on that and celebrate them. Reflect on who they are as individuals,” she said.

“My hope is that as people walk by and see loved ones being memorialized in such an honorable and caring way,” said Diane Marshbank with the Chicago Public Library. “They’ll feel more connected to us and each other.”

The artist said she chose bright colors so that they would grab attention and bring joy to people who saw them. Each piece had to be drawn, then knit, stenciled, then framed and assembled as part of the display. She has been working on this since September.

They will be up through the end of March, and she plans to hold a reception for family once the COVID surge is over so she can gift them prints.

