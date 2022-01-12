Nearly 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers to come home

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials say nearly 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers are returning from Africa where they were deployed last year. The guard says the two units were deployed to Djibouti in eastern Africa as part of “Task Force Iron Gray” last March to provide security, crisis response and partnership outreach. According to the guard, the task force consisted of nearly 1,000 soldiers, from Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and Colorado. The Vermont soldiers are expected to return to the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington late Thursday afternoon.