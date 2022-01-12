Hockey players across U.S. pushing for neck-guard requirements on the ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Ice hockey players across the United States are leaving their equipment outside, as the hashtag "Sticks Out for Teddy" gains momentum online. It's part of a push to protect hockey players.

10th grader Teddy Balkind of Connecticut died from an injury sustained during a junior-varsity hockey game. He fell to the ice and his neck was inadvertently cut by another player’s skate. The other player was unable to stop in time. Balkind's death has since been ruled an accident.

A petition online started by one of Balkind's friends is calling for neck laceration protection to be a requirement on the ice. Coaches across the U.S. acknowledge that injuries like the one Balkind suffered are extremely rare, but they welcome the safety precautions.

"If they are uncomfortable or not convenient for players to wear, how can we redesign them so that they're more likely to be worn?" asks youth hockey coach Michael Cook.

Unlike mouth-guards, neck-guards are not required in all hockey leagues across the U.S. Some leagues only suggest them to players, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In some areas of the U.S., neck-guards are beginning to sell out.

At Centre Ice Hockey in Colorado Springs, Derek Phillips says neck-guards are in stock, and there's a variety of ways to wear them.

"These type of things will be great to have just to be able to get that protection," say Phillips.

Phillips plays hockey and says he'd wear one now because you never know "what can happen out there."

Neck guards are generally made of a high impact plastic, such as lexan or Kevlar, or a ballistic nylon designed to resist cuts. They are lightweight and cover most of the neck, attaching with velcro in the back.

It is not known for certain whether Balkind was wearing a throat guard.

Phillps says, in most neck-guards sold at Centre Ice Hockey, most have kevlar - which is thin and near bullet-proof. It makes this piece of safety equipment something to further consider wearing on the ice.