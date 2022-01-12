Former NFL player choked by Henry County police officer settles lawsuit

By Joyce Lupiani

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A settlement has been reached between former NFL player Desmond Marrow, who was choked by a former Henry County police officer, and Henry County.

The incident happened during a traffic stop in December 2017. Officer David Rose went to a Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough based on a report that Marrow and another driver were driving aggressively through a parking lot.

During the arrest, Rose grabbed Marrow’s neck and choked him while he was handcuffed. The incident was captured by the police officer’s body cam and went viral several months later. The police officer was fired and eventually sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The civil lawsuit was filed in 2019. The lawsuit accused officials of mishandling the investigation into the incident.

According to Marrow’s attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Dianna Lee of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys and Andrea Boyd of the Price Boyd Law Firm, the settlement marks a record amount for a non-death, officer-involved use of force case in Henry County.

Statement from attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Dianna Lee and Andrea Boyd below:

“We are pleased that Henry County has decided to resolve the case brought by Desmond Marrow and for a record amount for a non-death case. Most significantly, the officer who choked Mr. Marrow pleaded guilty to battery, surrendered his law enforcement certification and will never work in law enforcement again — two rare conclusions in use-of-force cases.

“We recognize that most police officers honor their commitment to protect and serve and are integral parts of protecting the community. But those who violate that oath must be held accountable.”

The amount of the settlement was not released.

CBS46 has requested a statement from Henry County.

