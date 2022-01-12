Former Cubs, Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester announces retirement

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester, a durable left-hander who won three World Series titles during 16 years in the majors, has announced his retirement. Lester tells ESPN “It’s kind of run its course.” Lester finishes with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA in 452 career games, including 451 starts. He also has been a reliable postseason performer, compiling a 2.51 ERA in 26 appearances. Lester helped Boston win the championship in 2007 and 2013, and led the Chicago Cubs to the title in 2016. The championship for the Cubs was the franchise’s first since 1908.