Colorado Legislature plans to tackle rising costs, crime

By PATTY NIEBERG and JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Legislature reconvened Wednesday for its 2022 session with both Democrats and Republicans promising legislation to tackle the state’s increasing unaffordability and rise in crime. After two sessions defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year lawmakers will decide where to allocate nearly $2.6 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sen. President Leroy Garcia called it “a once in a lifetime gift” to shape Colorado’s future. Senate Minority leader Chris Holbert accused Democrats of changing their priorities in an election year and “copying” Republican priorities by talking about reducing crime and dealing with the surging cost of living.