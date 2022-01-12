Chicago teachers accept COVID deal, keeping kids in school

By SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union has narrowly backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district. Wednesday’s vote will keep kids in classrooms after five days of cancelled classes due to a standoff with the city over remote learning and virus testing. The union’s full membership vote followed tentative approval late Monday by union leadership. Union officials urged teachers to back it despite frustration that the district wouldn’t grant demands for widespread coronavirus testing or commit to districtwide remote learning during surges. The agreement will expand COVID-19 testing and create standards to switch schools to remote learning.