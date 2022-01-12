6-year-old Denver girl out of hospital after being saved by neighbor from freezing pond

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A six-year-old girl is out of the hospital just two days after she was saved from a freezing pond by a neighbor. Wednesday, she and her family were able to meet and thank the first responders and woman who saved her life.

Sunday, Zakiyah Williams and two of her siblings fell through the ice at a pond at the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartments.

Her neighbor, Dusti Talavera, witnessed the incident and dove into the pond to save the children.

According to the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office, Talavera managed to rescue two of the children before a teenager related to the children threw Talavera a rope, allowing her to pull herself and Williams out.

Sheriff's deputies say the rescue was a miracle. South Metro Fire Rescue also responded, and is now reminding people to avoid ice-covered bodies of water, saying ice is not always sturdy and people and animals can easily fall.