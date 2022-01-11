

f11photo // Shutterstock

Where people in Denver are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Denver between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver



Pixabay

#50. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 448

– Migration from Santa Maria to Denver: 310 (#16 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 138 to Santa Maria



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#49. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 470

– Migration from Detroit to Denver: 532 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 62 to Denver



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#48. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 484

– Migration from Riverside to Denver: 1,418 (#14 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 934 to Denver



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#47. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

– Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 488

– Migration from Lincoln to Denver: 512 (#3 most common destination from Lincoln)

– Net migration: 24 to Denver



Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#46. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

– Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 492

– Migration from Cheyenne to Denver: 319 (#2 most common destination from Cheyenne)

– Net migration: 173 to Cheyenne

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#45. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 500

– Migration from Little Rock to Denver: 310 (#16 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 190 to Little Rock



f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 505

– Migration from Nashville to Denver: 496 (#25 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 9 to Nashville



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 510

– Migration from Columbus to Denver: 458 (#28 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 52 to Columbus



Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 516

– Migration from Provo to Denver: 294 (#17 most common destination from Provo)

– Net migration: 222 to Provo



AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#41. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 534

– Migration from Jacksonville to Denver: 502 (#24 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 32 to Jacksonville

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



Kristin Nador // Flickr

#40. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 565

– Migration from Wichita to Denver: 367 (#13 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 198 to Wichita



MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#39. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 575

– Migration from Palm Bay to Denver: 162 (#26 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 413 to Palm Bay



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 579

– Migration from St. Louis to Denver: 1,178 (#12 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 599 to Denver



BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 622

– Migration from Charlotte to Denver: 716 (#26 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 94 to Denver



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#36. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 628

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Denver: 651 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 23 to Denver

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#35. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 631

– Migration from Omaha to Denver: 880 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 249 to Denver



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#34. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 639

– Migration from San Jose to Denver: 541 (#33 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 98 to San Jose



Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 666

– Migration from Orlando to Denver: 1,058 (#22 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 392 to Denver



Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 696

– Migration from Atlanta to Denver: 1,624 (#28 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 928 to Denver



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#31. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 714

– Migration from Boise City to Denver: 166 (#28 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 548 to Boise City

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Denver



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 748

– Migration from Boston to Denver: 1,637 (#18 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 889 to Denver



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 752

– Migration from Portland to Denver: 1,316 (#13 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 564 to Denver



Wikimedia

#28. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 762

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Denver: 602 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 160 to Oklahoma City



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 763

– Migration from Miami to Denver: 1,329 (#26 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 566 to Denver



f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 811

– Migration from Philadelphia to Denver: 1,679 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 868 to Denver

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Denver



lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 891

– Migration from Des Moines to Denver: 328 (#14 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 563 to Des Moines



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 990

– Migration from Albuquerque to Denver: 1,005 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 15 to Denver



Pixabay

#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,038

– Migration from San Antonio to Denver: 546 (#31 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 492 to San Antonio



Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,089

– Migration from Minneapolis to Denver: 2,189 (#7 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 1,100 to Denver



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#21. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,173

– Migration from Kansas City to Denver: 1,455 (#8 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 282 to Denver

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,179

– Migration from Tampa to Denver: 1,287 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 108 to Denver



Pixabay

#19. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,225

– Migration from Austin to Denver: 1,428 (#10 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 203 to Denver



SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,255

– Migration from San Diego to Denver: 1,796 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 541 to Denver



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#17. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 1,272

– Migration from San Francisco to Denver: 2,531 (#20 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 1,259 to Denver



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#16. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 1,305

– Migration from Tucson to Denver: 534 (#13 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 771 to Tucson

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,345

– Migration from New York to Denver: 3,786 (#31 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2,441 to Denver



Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#14. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 1,520

– Migration from Grand Junction to Denver: 1,171 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)

– Net migration: 349 to Grand Junction



John Wark // Wikicommons

#13. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Pueblo in 2015-2019: 1,562

– Migration from Pueblo to Denver: 1,090 (#2 most common destination from Pueblo)

– Net migration: 472 to Pueblo



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,852

– Migration from Chicago to Denver: 4,555 (#12 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 2,703 to Denver



Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 1,870

– Migration from Washington to Denver: 3,826 (#13 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 1,956 to Denver

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Denver



randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 2,081

– Migration from Las Vegas to Denver: 1,414 (#9 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 667 to Las Vegas



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 2,485

– Migration from Dallas to Denver: 3,204 (#12 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 719 to Denver



skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 2,644

– Migration from Houston to Denver: 3,201 (#6 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 557 to Denver



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,875

– Migration from Los Angeles to Denver: 4,347 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 1,472 to Denver



Public Domain

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 3,280

– Migration from Seattle to Denver: 1,438 (#24 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 1,842 to Seattle

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor



DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 4,052

– Migration from Phoenix to Denver: 2,890 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,162 to Phoenix



Pixabay

#4. Greeley, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 7,538

– Migration from Greeley to Denver: 3,619 (#2 most common destination from Greeley)

– Net migration: 3,919 to Greeley



Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#3. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 7,872

– Migration from Fort Collins to Denver: 4,338 (#2 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Net migration: 3,534 to Fort Collins



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#2. Boulder, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 10,661

– Migration from Boulder to Denver: 11,312 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)

– Net migration: 651 to Denver



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 12,361

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Denver: 6,798 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 5,563 to Colorado Springs

You may also like: Metros where people in Denver are getting new jobs