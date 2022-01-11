UK’s Johnson faces lockdown-breach claims over garden party

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing more allegations that he and his staff flouted lockdown rules, this time by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home. Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. The event was scheduled for May 20, 2020 — the same day the government at a televised news conference reminded people they could only meet up with one person outside their household.