Oregon AG asks court to quickly decide Kristof’s eligibility

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general is urging the state Supreme Court to promptly decide if former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, after elections officials declared he wasn’t. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a memorandum to the Supreme Court that the justices should take the case as Kristof has requested. Last Thursday, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced that Kristof was ineligible to run in this year’s election because he didn’t meet the three-year residency requirement. Kristof won two Pulitzer Prizes as a foreign correspondent and columnist for The New York Times.