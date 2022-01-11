Historic blood shortage straining healthcare system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A national blood shortage is putting a strain on America's already fragile healthcare system. Both the American Red Cross and Vitalant Blood Donation in Colorado are urging people to donate blood as soon as possible.

Vitalant, which has blood donation centers in Colorado and services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, has announced it currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply. Meanwhile, the Red Cross says it's facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Both nonprofits say the coronavirus pandemic has created massive challenges for public blood drives and has led to a decrease in donations. Vitalant says in December, blood donations fell short of the need by more than 4,500 donations and the trend has continued into January. The Red Cross reports a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations due to COVID-19.

This trend is causing doctors across America to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

Vitalant and the Red Cross are offering promotions to encourage donors to schedule appointments. Four donors who give to Vitalant in January will win $5,000 in prepaid gift cards. Those who give blood to the Red Cross in January will be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, or a home theater package and a $500 gift card.

Vitalant has several donation centers in Colorado, including in Colorado Springs. To schedule a blood donation, click here.