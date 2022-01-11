Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press

Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. That stance risks drawing the anger of some teachers unions and their support for Democratic candidates. Around the country, scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick. Even though far fewer schools are closed than last year, Democrats fear they could be vulnerable in November if closures persist. Some parents say they’ve soured on the party amid worries that their kids are falling behind in school.