Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:50 PM

Broward Woman is Florida’s newest millionaire with Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFOR) — A Hollywood woman is kicking off the New Year with a huge Florida Lottery prize.

Sonia Morrison, 58, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Morrison purchased her winning ticket from Sierra Auto Center Inc., located at 331 23rd Street in Miami Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Congratulations Sonia!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content