Albania hires US company to boost cybersecurity after leak

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government says it will hire a U.S. company to bolster its cybersecurity. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Tuesday that the country signed a memorandum of understanding with the Virginia-based Jones Group International. The infrastructure minister says Jones Group will make a “full scanning of our systems to check how they are exposed to domestic and foreign attacks.” Then it will plan a strategy on how to install multilayer protective systems to prevent cyberattacks. In December, the personal identity card numbers and employment and salary data of some 690,000 people were leaked from a government database of state and private employees.