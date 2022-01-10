Skip to Content
Reports of police activity south of Dublin, southbound Austin Bluffs blocked

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are reports of police activity on Austin Bluffs just south of Dublin causing southbound Austin Bluffs blocked at Dublin and northbound Austin Bluffs near Jenkins Middle School.

This is a developing story.

