Plentiful sunshine and a mild Monday ahead

Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures ahead for your Monday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure will maintain control over our weather Monday with afternoon highs climbing into the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will drop into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: The forecast is dry and mild through Thursday… highs gradually climbing into the low and mid-60s by Thursday afternoon. Right now there is a small chance for a few snow showers on Friday… and cooler temperatures rolling into the weekend. Highs Saturday currently look to be in the low to mid-40s.