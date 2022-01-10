Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open

By Ben Church and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Nick Kyrgios says he hopes to take part in the Australian Open despite testing positive for Covid-19.

The 26-year-old added he is feeling “healthy at the moment with no symptoms” after confirming his result on Instagram and withdrawing from the Sydney Tennis Classic tournament on Monday. The Australian Open is due to begin on January 17.

“I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid,” Kyrgios said on Instagram.

“I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open,” added Kyrgios.

Last week, Kyrgios pulled out of the Melbourne Summer Set event after suffering from an illness which was affecting his asthma.

He tested negative for Covid-19 at the time but his positive result means Kyrgios, who reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2015, has not played a competitive tennis match since his straight sets defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas in September.

On Friday, Kyrgios criticized the “really bad” treatment of Novak Djokovic who had been blocked from entering Australia after his visa was revoked.

However, a judge decided on Monday that Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, should be allowed to defend his Australian Open title, after quashing the government’s decision to cancel his visa.

Nonetheless Australia’s Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke still has the power to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa to play the tennis season’s first grand slam, which is staged in Melbourne.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums (sic) health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

