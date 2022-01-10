Distracted driver crashes into police vehicle

By WALA Staff

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — The Bay Minette Police Department has a message for drivers after a crash that occurred Monday morning.

The message, posted on social media: “If you cannot move over, then SLOW DOWN!!”

The police department posted that on Monday morning Bay Minette Police Sgt. Justin Kelly was working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Transportation and Mobile Asphalt Company in a construction area on U.S. 31, south of Bay Minette.

Police said a distracted driver ignored lane closure signage, a digital arrow board and the police car’s warning lights. As a result, the distracted driver’s vehicle struck the rear of the police patrol vehicle car.

There were no injuries. Both vehicles were significantly damaged, as seen in the accompanying photographs provided by police.

The BMPD asks drivers to know and obey Alabama’s Move Over Law.

