Cincinnati Zoo’s snow leopard Renji celebrates 11th birthday

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Renji the snow leopard celebrated her 11th birthday Monday at the Cincinnati Zoo.

One of the most elusive creatures at the zoo, Renji has become a fan-favorite for many visitors.

A resident of Cat Canyon, Renji’s 5-inch thick coat affords great protection from the cold.

The coat also comes in handy as camouflage, helping the leopard blend in with the rocky terrain to hide from potential prey. It also makes her tricky to spot inside of her rocky habitat.

Sadly, the beautiful coat also hinders the leopard’s survival, as poaching for the fur is one of its major threats.

The average lifespan of a snow leopard is around 14 years old.

Zoo visitors can spot Renji and her companion Nubo during Penguin Days at the zoo. There’s also discounted admission throughout Penguin Days, costing anywhere from $8 to $9.50, depending on the day.

King penguins will also parade across the zoo grounds on weekends. Those parades take place Friday through Sunday (and holiday Mondays) at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. through the end of February.

Guests can warm up indoors while learning about insects, bonobos, manatees, nocturnal animals, monitors of all sizes, and reptiles. Gorillas will be visible in their indoor gorilla habitat. For more information, click here.

