Bobsled preview: Humphries, Meyers Taylor lead US hopes

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

At the last Olympics, Kaillie Humphries was Canadian and women’s bobsledders had just one chance to win medals. A few things have changed over the last four years. Humphries holds American citizenship now, and she’ll be competing in two events — not one — at the Beijing Games in February, with this set to become the first Olympics where monobob is included in the medal program. And the three-time medalist is looking for more. She and Elana Meyers Taylor will lead the U.S. hopes in women’s races. The men’s favorite is Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, perhaps the best pilot in the sport’s history.