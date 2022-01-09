Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. Norman Lear wrote on Twitter that he was “as lovely a human as he was funny.” Marc Maron added that he was “truly one of the nicest guys.” Gilbert Gottfried wrote that he’d just spoken to Saget a few days ago and that they stayed on the phone, as usual, making each other laugh.