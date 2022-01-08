Colorado defender Auston Trusty added to US training camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado defender Auston Trusty has been added to the U.S. training camp roster for keeping Major League Soccer players fit ahead of World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old has played for youth national teams but not the senior national team. He was invited to coach Gregg Berhalter’s first training camp in January 2019, but did not appear in matches against Panama and Costa Rica, then didn’t return until last month’s camp. He was not used in the 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Some in the group will join Europe-based players for a Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador.