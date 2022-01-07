Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed Carjackings
By Web staff
CHICAGO (WBBM) — Valet drivers and businesses on the Near West are being warned to be on alert after carjackings.
Chicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver’s stomach and demanded keys to two cars.
A second offender drove off in one of them.
In another incident, police said a carjacker grabbed keys to multiple cars out of a valet’s box and threatened the driver with a gun before driving off.
