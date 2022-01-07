Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

BEIJING (AP) — A strong overnight earthquake has shaken a sparsely populated area in western China. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in Qinghai province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was in a mountainous area about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the provincial capital Xining. Nighttime video posted online by state media showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. Photos showed scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.