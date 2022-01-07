State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medica Services (EMS).

Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care. The guidance includes:

Interacting with potentially infectious patients

Maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles

Determine what kind of treatment to provide, such as whether and where a patient should be transported for further care, if deemed necessary

According to the CDPHE, this is in response to the high demands of patient transports with many EMS staff out ill throughout the state.

At this time, the state has not activated crisis standards of care for hospital and acute care facilities, hospital care providers, specialty patient populations, or personal protective equipment.

The last time the Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services was April 2020.