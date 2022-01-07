Authorities detain another top-flight tennis player over visa issues ahead of Australian Open

By Aleks Klosok and Ben Church, CNN

The Australian Border Force (ABF) have detained top-flight tennis player Renata Voráčová over visa disputes, as the fallout from the Novak Djokovic turmoil continues to cause controversy ahead of the Australian Open.

“We can confirm that the Czech tennis player Renata Voráčová is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other tennis players, in Melbourne,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement to CNN.

“Our Consulate General in Sydney is now dealing with the situation and is in touch with the tennis player.”

Australian newspaper The Age reports that the former Wimbledon doubles semifinalist entered Australia with a medical exemption on the basis she had been infected with Covid-19 in the last six months.

The 38-year-old Voráčová has already played in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne having lost in the first round of the Women’s Doubles competition at the Melbourne Summer Set tournament.

Without naming Voráčová, ABF told CNN Friday that its investigation into the visa status of the individual connected to the tournament had concluded.

“This person has been taken into immigration detention pending their removal from Australia,” the ABF said in a statement.

“All travelers who enter Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country,” the ABF added.

Neither Tennis Australia nor Voráčová’s representatives were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

In addition, another unknown individual has voluntarily departed Australia following inquiries, the ABF said.

