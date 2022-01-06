Woman arrested for animal cruelty in Waterford

By Evan Sobol

WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was arrested for animal cruelty in Waterford, police said.

Officials say a citizen concerned about the well-being of animals at a town residence notified the Waterford – East Lyme Animal Control Office.

On November 16, the citizen gave authorities photos of two dogs inside the residence that were in very poor condition, police said.

The Waterford – East Lyme Animal Control Officer and Waterford police secured a search and seizure warrant for the residence the next day.

Authorities found the residence unoccupied and two dogs in very poor condition.

Police say the dogs were removed and taken to the local veterinarian.

The resident of the home, Brenna Sulinksi, 39, was arrested on January 5 and held on a $10,000 bond.

Sulinksi was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, two counts of no rabies vaccination, and two counts of unlicensed dog.

“The Town of Waterford has taken legal ownership of the dogs and the Waterford – East Lyme Animal Control Officer will continue working with the dogs to get them suitable for adoption,” police said.

