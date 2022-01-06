Chick-fil-A names operators for its four Hawai’i locations opening soon

By David Hixon

HONOLULU (KITV) — The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has named the operators for each of its four impending Hawai’i locations, moving forward with the process of opening the restaurants this year.

The chain’s expansion will include three locations on O’ahu, and one on Maui.

According to Chick-fil-A, the operators-selected for each location are as follows:

Sean Whaley-100 Ho’okele Street, Kahului.

Kurt Milne-1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu.

Zane Dydasco-1050 South Beretania Street, Honolulu.

Spencer Goo- NWC Kualaka`i Pkwy & Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei.

The restaurant on Maui is scheduled to open in mid-2022, while the O’ahu locations will be opening at the end of the year and in early 2023.

