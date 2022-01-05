State senator launches primary challenge to Rep. Boebert

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State Sen. Don Coram is challenging controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary. Coram is a moderate Republican who represents part of Boebert’s western Colorado district in the state senate. He is positioning himself as a doer who can get legislation passed. Boebert is best known for her provocative conservative persona. She is a champion of gun rights known for targeting Democratic members of congress on social media. Her district became more conservative in the course of Colorado’s redistricting and Boebert has a loyal following. That makes a primary challenge tough.