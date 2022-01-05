Man dies following shooting Tuesday near Potter Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has died late Tuesday night following reports of a shooting near Potter Drive.

According to CSPD, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Potter Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon investigation, police say they found a deceased man with what appears to be a gun shot wound.

After detectives assumed the investigation, police stated Wednesday morning any parties involved in the investigation were accounted. There is no danger to the community and police are not searching for a suspect.

CSPD says the El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death. There is no evidence the man's death is "criminal in nature".