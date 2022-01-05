D12 reinstates mask requirements less than a month after dropping them
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a letter to staff and families on Monday, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent David Peak announced that the district is reversing course, and reinstating a mask requirement for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors in any District 12 school or facility.
The requirements start Wednesday, January, 5, and last through Friday, January 28.
Peak says the mask requirements are consistent with El Paso County Public Health's recommended COVID-19 prevention strategies and that D12's Board of Education is in support of the requirements in order to maximize in-person learning for students and staff.
"Per El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), positive individuals are still required to isolate which impedes our capacity to maintain in-person learning for students and staff," Peak said in the letter directed at D12 parents and staff. "The reality of the anticipated staff shortages and our continued goal of keeping our students in-person must be considered."
Peak points to the recent COVID-19 surge within El Paso County, including rising incidence rate and positivity rate. As of Tuesday, the 7-day incidence rate in El Paso County sits at 831 positive COVID cases per 100,000 residents - breaking the previous record set on Monday.
In the letter sent on Dec. 9 removing the mask requirements in the district, Peak said their new mask policy also coincided with updated quarantine guidance issued by El Paso County health officials.
“Recently, the El Paso County Public Health Department revised its guidance for local school districts effective December 18, 2021. Officials will no longer require mandatory, automatic quarantines for COVID-19 in local schools,” said Peak in the December 9 letter. “As you know, the reason for our indoor mask mandate was to keep students out of quarantine and in school. Given the removal of mandatory, automatic quarantines by public health effective December 18, 2021, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will no longer require a mask or facial covering while indoors for students, staff, and visitors beginning December 18, 2021.”
13 Investigates reached out to Superintendent Peak for comment, but he was unavailable.
Regarding “the delusions exhibited by many of the vaccinated” let’s look at this pure fact. After being “fully vaccinated” a term that never existed previously, they still feel compelled to wear their masks, avoid people @ssumed to be sick even when they are not, and unquestioningly play along with the game of “mask on, mask off! Put it on, take it off, put it back on again!” And what is this nonsense about quarantining those who were *exposed* to a sick person, but not quarantining the sick person? Just shovel the exposed people away but let the sick walk around free. That is called “epidemiology” and oh, trust the experts. As if the government has any right to quarantine people. Caution belongs to the public, not the government.
Where did you come up with the idea that the sick don’t have to quarantine? That statement is nowhere in this article. Also, your statement that caution belongs to the public is ludicrous since so many of you are not taking caution.
Bursting another bubble, sorry.
“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.”
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html
Additionally, it states,
“Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.”