By
today at 9:47 PM
Published 9:53 PM

Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday night in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, Engine 8 reported a grass fire with trees involved at Academy and Chelton at 8:35 p.m.

Roughly ten minutes later, CSFD announced the fire was under control and crews would be in the area to put out hotspots.

No word on what caused the fire.

  1. If I were a fireman, putting out 4 homeless camp fires in 4 days would drive me to quit. The desire to become a fireman would be quashed from working to protect the public from the illegal, preventable fires. They are caused by the scourge of those takers who contribute nothing but cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands.

