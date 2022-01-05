Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday night in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, Engine 8 reported a grass fire with trees involved at Academy and Chelton at 8:35 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Academy/Chelton. Engine 8 reporting a 30’ x 30’ area on fire with trees involved. Please be careful for crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 6, 2022

Roughly ten minutes later, CSFD announced the fire was under control and crews would be in the area to put out hotspots.

No word on what caused the fire.