US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria. The strikes against apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the launch sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said airstrikes were not used. He did not elaborate.