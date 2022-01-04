Mexico holds ex-political boss in sex recruiting scandal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico City say a judge has ordered a former political boss held in jail pending trial on sex-trafficking charges. Cuauhtemoc Gutierrez is the former Mexico City leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which ruled Mexico for most of the 20th century. Gutierrez resigned in 2014 following reports that his office hired women to have sex with him and placed them on party payrolls. The city prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Gutierrez will be held in jail while he is tried on four counts of attempted human trafficking “in the commission of aggravated sexual exploitation,” as well as criminal conspiracy and other charges.