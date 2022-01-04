Crews contain small grass fire east of CSU-Pueblo campus

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews continue to work the scene of a small grass fire that began east of the Colorado State-Pueblo campus Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the fire was first reported around 10:45 a.m. towards the north end of Baculite Mesa Road. The sheriff's office said the fire was not on the CSU-P campus.

As of 12:30 p.m., the fire was completely contained and crews were working on hot spots in the area.

The Pueblo Fire Department said no structures were impacted by the fire. The sheriff's office says the fire burned six acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.