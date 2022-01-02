Biden tells Ukrainian president US ‘will respond decisively if Russia further invades’

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the US and its allies “will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” according to a readout of a call between the two leaders provided by the White House.

The two spoke just a few days after Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease an unremitting military crisis on Ukraine’s border.

Biden said Friday he had made it clear in his call with Putin that there will be a “heavy price to pay” if Russia invades Ukraine and threatened heavy economic sanctions.

Putin had told Biden that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would amount to a “colossal mistake” that could lead to a complete breakdown of relations between the two countries, a Kremlin aide said.

