Two people reported missing after Marshall Fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least two people were reported missing following the Marshall Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Boulder County.

While the two people were not identified, a family member of one of the missing people spoke to our news partners at 9News.

Hutch Armstrong told 9News his family reported Nadine Turnbull missing after his cousin wasn't able to get her out of their home in Old Town Superior during the fire Thursday.

When his cousin tried entering the house with a neighbor, Armstrong says they were met with flames. When his cousin went back, he says firefighters pulled her away.



As of now, no deaths have been officially reported. In a press conference Friday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said he was surprised there aren't dozens of people missing, considering how fast the fire moved.

