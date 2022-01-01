President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Colorado after Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden has officially approved the major disaster declaration for Colorado after a massive fire destroyed upwards of 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

Thursday, the Marshall Fire moved quickly and grew rapidly across several neighborhoods and businesses. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, at least 580 homes were destroyed. However, officials say the total number of lost homes could reach 1,000 once the damage is assessed.

Now, FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Colorado to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the fires.

According to FEMA, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Additionally, federal funding is available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Boulder County. Emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance through FEMA's Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.