State outlines how residents impacted by Boulder County fire can stay safe when they’re able to return home

COLORADO (KRDO) -- State health officials and local officials are urging Coloradans impacted by the fires in Boulder County to take precautions to protect themselves from lingering hazards.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, more than 580 homes have been destroyed. Currently, people are told to not enter the evacuation while crews continue to work in the unsafe area.

When residents are able to return back to their homes, the CDPHE advises following the guide below:

Be up to date on the tetnus vaccine. CDPHE says injuries can occur during fire recovery and when returning to a burn area. Public health officials reccomend the vaccine for anyone who does not have a documented dose within the past ten years. The CDPHE says the state is working to secure tetanus vaccines for first responders and residents, regardless of insurance status.

Follow all current boil water advisories. Superior and Louisville are both under a boil water advisory. That means residents in those areas should not drink tap water without boiling it first until told otherwise. CDPHE says drinking untreated water could result in naseua, cramps, headaches, and more. Boiled water should be used for any water drinking, that includes brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preperation until further notice.

Be cautious of carbon monoxide poisoning. The CDPHE says to never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, or camper - or even outside an open window. The most common symptims of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Carbon monoxide poisoning can also result in death.

Protecting against smoke inhalation. With isolated pockets of smoke remaining in the area, the CDPHE urges residents to be careful around burning debris and wear an N95 mask. While masking remains an effective layer against COVID-19, health officials say N95 masks are the only masks that can protect against smoke.

Protect against debris and ash. While cleaning, the CDPHE recommends people wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks to protect yourself against ash. Goggles are also recommended.



For any questions regarding insurance coverage, the CDPHE says to use a trusted source. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) and part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) can help people with insurance questions. That includes contact information for insurance companies and agents or asking how to file a claim.

Contact the Consumer Service Team at (303)-894-7490, 800-930-3745, email DORA_Insurance@state.co.us, or click here.

The CDPHE also recommends saving receipts on any expenses and to try to start the claims process as soon as possible.

