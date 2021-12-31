Snow emergencies declared in parts of Wisconsin

By WDJT Staff

KENOSHA/RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — With snowfall predicted in southeast Wisconsin, snow emergencies have been declared in Kenosha and Racine beginning Saturday, Jan. 1.

Kenosha’s snow emergency will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and go through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Racine’s snow emergency will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, and go through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

A snow emergency means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s streets.

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

