Sheriff’s Office launching CSI unit, hiring investigators

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is going high-tech against crime.

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter Thursday, Dec. 30, that it is launching a new crime scene investigation (CSI) unit and is looking to hire three crime scene investigators.

The primary purpose of these positions are to perform specialized law enforcement work to gather and analyze evidence for the sheriff’s office.

The position requirements include an associates degree in criminal justice and at least two years of experience in law enforcement, forensics or crime scene analysis.

A CSI investigator is not a sworn position.

