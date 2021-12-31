Pueblo County Sheriff searches for man last seen Wednesday, Dec. 29

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for 52-year-old Joseph Hurst who was reported missing Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Hurst left his home in Pueblo West for a walk Wednesday morning and never returned.

Hurst was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark jogger pants. The PCSO says he's accustomed to taking long walks, sometimes to the reservoir.

A helicopter plans on joining the search for Hurst. The public is asked to not use drones in the area because that will hinder the services of the helicopter.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250.