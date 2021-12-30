How to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews continue to battle a wildfire in Boulder County that, within a few hours, destroyed more than 580 homes.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Marshall Fire has burned more than 1,600 acres and forced the evacuation for all of Superior and Lousiville. According to officials, more than 35,000 have evacuated. Multiple other areas in Broomfield, Westminster are on pre-evacuation.

For anyone looking to help those affected by the fire can donate through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The funds will go towards immediate and long-term needs.

A Facebook page is available for people able to assist with the transportation of animals.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks people to donate online and not call their center.