Colorado mountain county reimposes mask mandate

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A tourism-dependent area in Colorado’s mountains has reinstituted a mask mandate because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Starting Thursday, people will have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several ski resorts. The county’s public health department says the decision was made in response to an “alarming” increase in cases during the past week. Officials believe that’s due to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, likely at indoor holiday gatherings. The county has among the highest incidence rates in the United States, as does the Aspen area.