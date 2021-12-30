Bystanders rescue teen pinned under car in crash in Nebraska

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The morning of Christmas Eve, 19-year-old Louie Maxin was out delivering flowers, to help pay for his college expenses, when his dad Joe Maxin got an unexpected call.

“It’s a woman frantically telling me that my son’s been in a rollover accident,” Maxin said.

Maxin said his son, a freshman at Creighton University, was driving eastbound down I-80, near the F Street exit when he was hit by another driver.

“Witnesses say that a car hit him and knocked him into the guardrail out here,” Maxin said.

Louie’s car flipped, he was thrown out and ended up stuck underneath his car.

“He was trying to push the car off himself,” Maxin said.

The car didn’t budge until a couple pulled over to help.

“They saw my son’s head sticking out,” he said.

The couple flagged down more drivers and together, six to eight people pushed the car off of Louie.

The car was back on its wheels, when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Louie was taken to UNMC in critical condition with trauma to his legs and pelvis from the weight of the car.

His dad said it may take weeks for him to fully recover.

“He’s gonna need a lot of rehab,” Mixan said.

Though the recovery may be long, Mixan said he’s grateful to the people who helped save Louie’s life.

“I told the lady before she hung up with me to tell everyone there, thank you. And so I heard her say, the dad’s on the phone. He says, thank you, everyone,” he said.

As for the other driver, Mixan said he wants the individual to come forward.

“Whoever did this, I think they should turn themselves in. If they don’t turn themselves in, somebody who knows who did it, to turn them in,” Mixan said.

At this time the family said, the only clue they have is the white paint left on Louie’s car. If you know anything about what happened, contact Omaha police.

