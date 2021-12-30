Accused In Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run That Killed 2 Children, Sean Greer Causes Court Disturbance

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The man charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Wilton Manors that struck six children, killing two, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces a number of charges including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at an accident involving death, failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury, and probation violation.

Greer’s license was suspended in 2016.

During his court appearance, he was given a “no bond hold” because of two probation violations. He caused a bit of a disturbance, knocked over a podium, and was led away by deputies.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said during the video hearing.

A bailiff can be heard saying, “Your honor he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”

Using a bumper left behind after the crash and a partial VIN, investigators said they found Greer’s damaged 2009 Honda Accord Parked at his girlfriend’s home around the corner from the crash scene. Greer told her not to tell the police who the car belonged to if they asked, according to his arrest report.

Detectives said during questioning Greer confessed to his involvement.

“If he had done the right thing and just stopped and rendered aid, he perhaps would have been in violation of his probation. He certainly would have been in violation of driving without a drivers license, but he wouldn’t be facing the more serious charge here that involves leaving the scene of an accident where someone is injured or where someone has died,” explained David Weinsten, a partner at Jones Walker LLP and a former state and federal prosecutor. He offered his insight to CBS 4.

“That’s the most serious charge pending against him right now, and one for which he faces up to 30 years in jail, and for each of the individuals who have died, a four year minimum mandatory sentence,” he continued. “That’s not to say those are the only charges that will be filed. After police complete their investigation, they will, perhaps, add a vehicular homicide charge to this matter.”

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded on Monday afternoon when a driver attempted to speed around a county bus near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. It then fled the area.

Rhome Orismo saw it happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one was released.

“A lady was out here hollering and screaming at my car, and I came out and thought something was wrong,” said neighbor Freddie Pinckney. “She was saying that was her baby that got killed in the accident.”

One person who lives in the area said speed has long been a problem on that road.

“It’s a busy highway. What do we to do to prevent this from happening to any more of the kids?” she said.

She said her Christmas wishes have turned to condolences, as she remembered the last thing she said to one of the little girls.

“I had said ‘Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.’ And look. In a wink, anything can happen.”

Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team will be available on Thursday, December 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagen Park. They’re making themselves available to community members who may have witnessed this horrible accident or rendered aid.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.